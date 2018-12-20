METRO DIGEST || Accused of groping

Accused of groping

WARREN

A 43-year-old Warren man appeared in Warren Municipal Court this week on a charge of sexual imposition after being accused of groping a female patron at the Burger King, 161 Main Ave. SW, about 10:35 a.m. Saturday.

Earl L. Freeman, of Edgehill Avenue, is being held without bond in the Trumbull County jail until his next scheduled court appearance Jan. 15.

The restaurant manager called police to report a man, who refused to leave when asked, was harassing a female customer with unwanted attention. While police were questioning witnesses, the suspect left Burger King but was arrested by officers about a block away in front of the Reeves Apartments on West Market Street.

Toy giveaway set

YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will host a toy giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to take identification for each child. The giveaway, intended for children age 2 to 12, is limited to two toys per child.

Call Annie Hall at 330-742-4880 or 330-719-9142 with questions or for information.

Meeting rescheduled

AUSTINTOWN

The township trustees meeting that was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. next Thursday.

New Campbell cruiser

CAMPBELL

Campbell City Council is in the process of approving $4,923.83 to partially outfit a new cruiser for the police force.

The resolution approving the use of the funds is still awaiting a third and final reading at council’s next meeting.

The city recently purchased a 2018 SUV for $28,000 to add to the department’s fleet. The department will spend $8,000 more to fully outfit the vehicle for service.

In May, the city received a $20,000 federal grant for use in purchasing a vehicle.

The new cruiser is the seventh in the department’s fleet, though Chief Dennis Puskarcik said in May the department would likely retire an older cruiser once it acquired the new vehicle.