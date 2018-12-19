Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives $1.5 million in grants

YOUNGSTOWN

The Federal home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program awarded the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation with two grants totaling $1.5 million. The two $750,00 grants will be used for housing development projects throughout the city of Youngstown.

One grant award will be used to construct three new homes with affordable prices and the second grant award will be used for the rehabilitation of twenty homes for low-income homeowners in the first, second and sixth wards of Youngstown.