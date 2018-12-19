Retiring dog warden commended for improving kennel facilities, procedures

Staff report

WARREN

Executive Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan says after reversing the grim statistics for how many dogs were euthanized at the county dog pound, she’s ready to change her focus to her grandkids.

“I’ve done a lot in eight years, and I feel like now’s the time,” Logan said after her resignation was made public by the county commissioners in late November. Her last day will be Thursday.

The main difference is that the shelter used to euthanize more than 90 percent of the dogs that came there. Today, 98 percent are adopted, a rate that allows it to call itself a “no-kill” facility by Humane Society standards, Logan said.

“Our kill rate is way down,” said Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa on the day commissioners accepted Logan’s resignation.

Commissioner Frank Fuda commended Logan for her work since 2010 to upgrade the dog pound’s facilities at the end of Anderson Avenue in Howland and to change the policies and practices.

“She’s made a big difference at the dog pound,” Fuda said. He especially appreciated that he and the other commissioners have not had to be so directly involved in the operation of the kennel in recent years.

About a decade ago, citizens started attending commissioners meetings to complain about the way the kennel operated. Animal-rights activists from “all over the country” called Fuda urging him to overhaul the operation.

“The calls we get now are minimal,” Fuda said.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said the public has appreciated changes such as Saturday hours, reduced prices for military veterans and more humane methods of euthanizing dogs.

Logan said it’s not so much the fault of the people operating the kennel before her because there was a different mindset at that time.

Logan said she tried to consider the “quality of life for our guests [the dogs], and the quality of life has improved considerably.”

One way that happened was to open the doors to the facility to the public so they could come exercise and play with the dogs.

She has also raised $15,000 in donations that are used for medical expenses for the dogs, including spaying or neutering and treatment for ailments the dogs come there with. Now, all dogs get heartworm and flea medication and vaccinations upon arrival.

Last week, the commissioners promoted Michelle Goss from chief dog warden to executive dog warden to replace Logan.