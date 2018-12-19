State Sen. Sean O'Brien elected minority whip

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, today was elected minority whip, the No. 3 leadership position among Democrats in the Ohio Senate.

“I’m honored and humbled by the support of my colleagues,” he said. “There are a lot of things I want to accomplish in the next General Assembly to help the people of my district and the rest of Ohio. Too many small communities in Ohio have been forgotten and I look forward to giving them a voice within my caucus and within the Ohio Senate.”

The Senate Democratic Caucus re-elected state Sen. Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights, D-25th, as minority leader.