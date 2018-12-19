Serving crash sentence

WARREN

Mark J. Donaldson, 20, of Farmdale, reported to the Trumbull County jail this week to begin serving 33 days for killing a Howland woman in a head-on crash May 8, 2017, on Johnson-Plank Road in Bazetta Township.

Donaldson pleaded guilty in Central District Court in Cort-land in November to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, OVI and marijuana possession.

Donaldson’s vehicle crossed the center lane, hitting head-on a vehicle driven by Marye Urey, 59. Her daughter, Melissa Urey, was a passenger.

Donaldson, who was a student at the Trumbull Career and Technican Center at the time, has a medical condition that causes him to lose consciousness but also admitted he smoked marijuana the night before to fall asleep. Police also found marijuana in his car after the crash.

Judge Thomas Campbell suspended Donaldson’s license for two years, but Donaldson got credit for 17 months of that suspension he already served.