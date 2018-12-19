Senate poised to vote to keep government running into 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown threatened at week's end and keep the government running through Feb. 8 awaited a Senate vote later today after President Donald Trump backed off his demand for money for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the short-term spending measure was a "simple" bill that would show Republicans, who control Congress now, will finish the year by not prolonging a potential crisis.

"Republicans will continue to fill our duty to govern," McConnell said.

He also lashed out at Democrats, who will reclaim their House majority in January, for failing to give Trump any of the $5 billion the president wanted for the wall.

"This seems to be the reality of our political moment," McConnell said. "It seems like political spite for the president may be winning out over sensible policy."

The House schedule, however, was uncertain. It's also unclear how many House Republicans, with just a few weeks left in the majority before relinquishing power to Democrats, would return to Washington this week for possible votes.

Democratic leaders said they would support the stopgap measure.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Democrats oppose Trump's border demands because the wall is "inefficient" and because Trump, as a candidate, promised that Mexico would pay for it, which Mexico has refused to do.

"We want smart, effective border security," Schumer said. "That's not a wall."

The swift pace of movement in Congress came after Trump moved off his demand. Trump has not said he would sign such a temporary measure, but White House counselor Kellyanne Conway today said "he'll take a look at that certainly."