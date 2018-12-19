Ross Griffin Memorial Foundation awards $150,000 to area organizations

WARREN

The Ross Griffin Memorial Foundation, an organization created to honor Ross Griffin, a Howland native who lost his life to suicide in February of this year, is funding several initiatives that support its mission.



The following organizations will share in the $150,000 raised during the Ross Griffin Memorial Bash that was held September 8th of this year: The Ohio University Foundation to be used for education scholarships, counseling, psychological services, faculty training, and for a Greek leadership award; Help Network NEO for a public service awareness campaign; the Howland Community Scholarship Foundation for educational scholarships to Howland graduates; and to Howland Schools for a PAX training series for faculty. A portion of the funds will remain in the Foundation’s endowment fund which will support the group’s mission in the years to come.

“The mission of the Foundation is to provide funding to local students that seek higher education opportunities within the state of Ohio and to provide much needed funding for help centers that focus on troubled youth that may be a danger to themselves or their community,” said Steve Lewis, foundation fund advisor.



The 2019 Ross Griffin Memorial Bash is being held on September 8th from 12 to 5 p.m. at the SLOAS Airfield, 4059 North River Road, in Howland, Ohio. The event features a three-hour raffle with prizes awarded every five minutes such as cars, money, and other superior prizes totaling over $175,000. Winners need not be present. Tickets are $100 and are available for purchase at www.RossGriffinMemorialBash.com.