Port authority OKs resolution in support of Lordstown workers

WARREN

The Western Reserve Port Authority board on Wednesday joined a chorus of area governments and organizations that have expressed their support for the workers who will be affected the shutdown of the General Motors Lordstown plant in March.

At its monthly meeting, the port authority board unanimously approved a resolution “for the purpose of offering full support to the union and management employees and any other companies affected by” the idling of the plant.

GM announced Nov. 26 it would end production of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze and idle the plant, with no guarantee of a future product, as part of a significant restructuring plan that also includes four other North American plant closures.

The port authority resolution notes the quasi-governmental organization is “committed to assisting” the grassroots Drive It Home campaign that is working to rally support for the plant and its workers.