Poland group home neighbors defend ordinance, community

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

Neighbors of the group homes in Poland Village showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to defend their community and voice support for a controversial piece of legislation being considered by council.

The ordinance would limit the concentration of group homes in Poland Village by forbidding the establishment of a group home within 500 feet of another.

Thus far, neighbors’ voices have been largely absent from the public conversation.

Terry Feichtenbiner, a resident of Diana Drive, regularly walks his dog in the neighborhood and described the increased traffic caused by the group homes.

“At at least one of the group homes, I see two vehicles regularly that come and go at a rapid pace. ... I spend a lot more time walking around Diana Drive than the [police] chief does,” said Feichtenbiner.

Robert Gardner, a resident of Nesbitt Street, said he sought the advice of his friend, a retired real-estate agent, regarding the homes’ effect on property values.

He told Gardner that “a saturation of enterprises in your neighborhood” would deter prospective buyers.

“I would urge council to pass this. It is a compromise. That’s what it is. It is not prejudicial against folks that have a disability,” said Feichtenbiner.

Gardner added that the depiction of his neighborhood does not reflect his experience living in Poland Village.

“I sat in on the Dec. 4 meeting. ... I left that meeting very upset at the way we were being portrayed. I mean, this is the best neighborhood I’ve ever lived in. We take care of each other,” said Gardner.

Several council members echoed concerns about misinformation and the portrayal of the neighborhood by the media and on social media.

“It’s very sad to me how our community is being portrayed. ... I really hope that in the future the media coverage of us is knowledgeable, to the facts and definitely eases off some of the personal revving of the engine,” said Councilman Anthony Lattanzio.

Solicitor Jay Macejko also voiced his hope that “people’s positions are reported much more accurately.”

Before adjourning, several council members shared their views on the issue.

“I don’t think it’s fair to do that to any neighborhood, especially when there’s government money ... where they can take care of these issues,” said Councilwoman Linda Srnec. “Changing neighborhoods? I’m not going to feel differently.”

“Five-hundred feet is not a lot to ask for,” said Councilwoman Christine Yash.

Councilman Sam Moffie, who proposed the ordinance, thanked the neighbors for attending and sharing their concerns.

“We have a lot more to do before we can pass the legislation, but I think, ultimately, we will,” he added.