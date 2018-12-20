Mahoning Deputy Hunchuck back on leave after conviction

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County deputy sheriff is back on administrative leave after being convicted Tuesday of obstructing official business.

Michael R. Hunchuck, 46, of Poland, was found guilty on a second-degree misdemeanor obstructing charge, downgraded from a first-degree misdemeanor count of falsification.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said Hunchuck was placed back on paid leave Tuesday as the department prepares to investigate the officer, who has worked there about 20 years. He makes about $26 an hour, Greene said.

Greene had placed Hunchuck on paid leave after the incident, but Hunchuck returned to the department a month later, was moved off road deputy work and placed in the jail division without a firearm or enforcement officer privileges. Greene said he’d rather have an officer work than be paid for leave.

Greene said he expects the investigation to wrap in early January.

