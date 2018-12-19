Mahoning deputy convicted of obstructing official business

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County sheriff’s deputy is back on administrative leave after being convicted Tuesday of obstructing official business.

Michael Hunchuck, 46, of Poland, was found guilty on a second-degree misdemeanor obstructing charge, downgraded from a first-degree misdemeanor count of falsification.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said Hunchuck was placed on leave Tuesday as the department prepares to investigate the about-20-year officer.

Hunchuck reportedly crashed his vehicle on June 15 along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. Hunchuck’s statement to Boardman police contained “several inconsistencies,” according to a township police report.