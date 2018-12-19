Longest pending Mahoning County court case ends with plea and release

YOUNGSTOWN

The longest pending criminal case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is now over with the guilty plea today of Paul Brown.

Brown entered the plea today before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a charge of involuntary manslaughter by agreement of the parties for the May 2009 shooting death of Ashten Jackson, 17. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of nine years time served, which is how much time Brown has served waiting for the case to proceed.

Judge Sweeney upheld the recommendation and Brown was released.

Brown has has at least two mistrials in his case and has served a federal prison sentence on a firearms violation related to this case.