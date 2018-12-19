GM to cut 50 jobs

DETROIT

General Motors plans to cut 50 jobs at a suburban Detroit battery assembly plant tied to the Chevrolet Volt, Reuters reported Tuesday based on a filing GM made with the state of Michigan. GM announced last month it planned to stop producing the plug-in hybrid Volt. The automaker is also ending production of the Lordstown, Ohio-built Chevrolet Cruze and shuttering the Lordstown plant, along with four other plants in North America. The Brownstown Battery Plant has 116 employees; GM will cut 37 hourly jobs and 13 salaried jobs in February, Reuters reported.

Bicycle donation

EAST LIVERPOOL

Tri State Ford in East Liverpool announced it has teamed up with charitable organization Communicycle to donate 50 bicycles to area kids. Communicycle is a ministry and bike program that collects used bikes and parts to provide a way for children and adults to earn one through volunteering. Communicyle forms were handed out at the city’s Christmas parade, and can be submitted at the downtown YMCA. Extra forms are available.

Gas prices decline

BOSTON

GasBuddy reported Tuesday that, in the weeks leading up to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, average gas prices have had a significant seasonal decline. The national average price is down 53 cents per gallon over the past two months, with Christmas gas prices now lower than their year-ago level, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy projects the national average will drop to $2.35 per gallon by Christmas Day. “The plunge at the pump has brought over $205 million of daily savings on gasoline versus two months ago to motorists nationwide,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

Staff/wire report