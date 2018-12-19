GM Lordstown supplier to permanently close

YOUNGSTOWN — Source Providers, Inc., a subsidiary of Comprehensive Logisitics Co. and a supplier to the General Motors Lordstown plant, will permanently close, according to a United Steelworkers representative who received notice of the news today.

“I’ve received notification from Source [Providers] that they’ve announced to the workers they’re going to be closing the facility. They did not give a hard date on the document they received, probably because it’s going to be in tandem with the GM Lordstown shutdown,” said Jose Arroyo, USW business representative.

Arroyo reports that about 180 workers will be impacted by the closure. Just a few years ago, Source Providers employed about 600 – but as GM Lordstown went, so did Source Providers. When the Lordstown plant laid off two shifts over the past two years, there were layoffs at Source Providers.

GM announced Nov. 26 it will idle the Lordstown plant in March, with no guarantee of a future product.

“This is devastating right now for the steelworkers,” Arroyo said. “We’re just very disappointed in GM’s decision to idle operations at Lordstown.”

Source Providers provides third-party logistics to the plant.