Gas prices decline

BOSTON

GasBuddy reported Tuesday that, in the weeks leading up to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, average gas prices have had a significant seasonal decline. The national average price is down 53 cents per gallon over the past two months, with Christmas gas prices now lower than their year-ago level, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy projects the national average will drop to $2.35 per gallon by Christmas Day. “The plunge at the pump has brought over $205 million of daily savings on gasoline versus two months ago to motorists nationwide,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

Staff/wire report