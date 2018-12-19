Suspect arrested in Dairy Queen robbery

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The man accused of robbing the Dairy Queen on Market Street on Sunday was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Ronald D. Moffo Jr., 37, of Boardman, was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.

Police Lt. John Allsopp said after the publicity surrounding the incident, Moffo turned himself in.

The U.S. Marshal Service negotiated a safe surrender for Moffo, and he was arrested without incident.

According to police reports, the suspect flashed a knife while placing an order, took cash from the register and fled.

Moffo’s criminal history dates back to 2000.

Records show Moffo has previously been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, trafficking in marijuana, possession of heroin, drug abuse, domestic violence, possession of drug abuse instruments and criminal damaging.