CORRECTIONS

In a story on Page A3 of Tuesday’s Vindicator, the type of tax collected by Liberty Township was incorrectly reported. The figures provided were real-estate taxes collected by the township.

Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.