Chaney students return to class after bomb threat
YOUNGSTOWN — Chaney High School students have returned to class after being evacuated earlier because of a bomb threat.
Reports said a similar threat was also received at East High School.
Students were evacuated from both East and Chaney due to a “non-credible threat made by email,” said district spokeswoman Denise Dick.
“We evacuated all high schools out of an abundance of caution,” she said.
School and Youngstown police officials are investigating.
