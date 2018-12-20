Brown released in longest pending criminal case after 9 years

YOUNGSTOWN

The October murder of a key witness was one factor in ending the longest pending criminal case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Paul Brown, 40, pleaded guilty today before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a charge of involuntary manslaughter by agreement of the parties in the May 2009 shooting death of Ashten Jackson, 17. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of nine years time served, which is how much time Brown has served waiting for the case to proceed.

Judge Sweeney upheld the recommendation, and Brown will be released.

Brown has had three mistrials in his case and has served a federal prison sentence on a firearms violation related to this case.

Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said a key witness, Jamell North, 40, was shot and killed early Oct. 26 inside his 2119 Summer St. home along with his mother, Hallie North, 67.

“He was going to be vital in our case,” Cantalamessa said.

Investigators did look to see if the killing was related to the case but determined it was not, Cantalamessa said.

The last mistrial was in September after a jury was seated and Brown said he wanted a new lawyer. He went through three lawyers in the case.

Brown is accused of killing Jackson, 17, sometime around May 24, 2009.

