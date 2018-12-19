Boardman High School will provide musical holiday entertainment

By Jessica hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

From jazz enthusiasts to medieval history buffs, Boardman High School will provide musical entertainment for everyone this holiday season.

The 19th annual Holiday Jazz Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the Boardman Performing Arts Center.

“We consider this our gift to the community,” said band director Tom Ruggieri, so admission to the concert is free.

In addition to holiday favorites such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” the ensemble of about 60 students will perform a few modern tunes, including “Forget You” by CeeLo Green.

“There’s also one surprise I want to throw at the audience at the last minute. It’s not even in the program,” Ruggieri said.

Ruggieri, a jazz musician himself, knows that jazz is not everyone’s cup of tea, so he puts his own twist on the performance.

“One of the unique things about Boardman jazz is my affinity for vocals. ... It makes [jazz] a little more accessible.”

Madrigal Dinner

The Madrigal Dinner, which will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Drake’s Landing, is a Boardman High School tradition that choir director Linda Smrek brought from Youngstown State University eight years ago.

At the dinner, Boardman’s traveling musical groups, the Chorale and the Boardman Singers, perform songs and skits in renaissance-style.

Students come up with ideas for acts – such as riding a unicycle or playing the ukelele – and audition to perform.

“When dessert comes out, they start a show within a show – the old ‘Gong Show.’ ... It’s all puns. It’s pun-ishing!” Smrek joked.

The student performers find the evening as entertaining as the guests do.

“They always say, ‘It’s the longest and funnest day of our lives,’” Smrek said.

Tickets can be purchased until Friday by emailing Linda Smrek at linda.smrek@boardmanschools.org.