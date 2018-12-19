Bicycle donation
EAST LIVERPOOL
Tri State Ford in East Liverpool announced it has teamed up with charitable organization Communicycle to donate 50 bicycles to area kids. Communicycle is a ministry and bike program that collects used bikes and parts to provide a way for children and adults to earn one through volunteering. Communicyle forms were handed out at the city’s Christmas parade, and can be submitted at the downtown YMCA. Extra forms are available.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.