Backing GM Lordstown
HUBBARD
Hubbard council unanimously approved a resolution to give its full support to the union and management employees of General Motors Lordstown and other companies that may be affected by recent announcements. The company will halt production of the Chevy Cruze in 2019, which could be the end of 1,600 jobs. Thousands more were lost previously when the plant eliminated two other shifts.
