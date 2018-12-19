Assault on officer

WARREN

Rookie Warren police officer Andrea Mixon suffered a concussion and scratches when a driver tried to pull away from Mixon and dragged her about 80 feet.

Police say Mixon and another officer were investigating a Sunday afternoon crash in a parking lot at Elm Road and East Market Street when driver Natajha A. Graham, 23, of Atlantic Street Northeast got into a conflict with another person on Elm Road.

Mixon went to talk to Graham, but Mixon got “hooked” on Graham’s Jeep or got her hand stuck in the Jeep’s window and was dragged through the intersection before getting herself released. Mixon’s head hit the pavement.

Graham left the scene, but a detective later found the vehicle and learned Graham was driving it. She was arrested Tuesday and jailed on a charge of felonious assault. She will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court.

Mixon, who was hired Sept. 24, was treated at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Serving crash sentence

WARREN

Mark J. Donaldson, 20, of Farmdale, reported to the Trumbull County jail this week to begin serving 33 days for killing a Howland woman in a head-on crash May 8, 2017, on Johnson-Plank Road in Bazetta Township.

Donaldson pleaded guilty in Central District Court in Cort-land in November to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, OVI and marijuana possession.

Donaldson’s vehicle crossed the center lane, hitting head-on a vehicle driven by Marye Urey, 59. Her daughter, Melissa Urey, was a passenger.

Donaldson, who was a student at the Trumbull Career and Technican Center at the time, has a medical condition that causes him to lose consciousness but also admitted he smoked marijuana the night before to fall asleep. Police also found marijuana in his car after the crash.

Judge Thomas Campbell suspended Donaldson’s license for two years, but Donaldson got credit for 17 months of that suspension he already served.

2 sobriety checkpoints

canfield

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two sobriety checkpoints Dec. 14 and 15. The first checkpoint was conducted from 10 p.m. to midnight at 4545 New Road, Austintown. The second checkpoint was conducted from 1 to 3 a.m. at 5627 Mahoning Ave., Austintown. Saturation patrols also were conducted. Task-force agencies participating in the checkpoints were Canfield, Austintown, Beaver, Boardman, Jackson, Mahoning County SO, Milton, Springfield and Struthers. A total of 449 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, 16 of which were directed into the diversion area for further investigation. The saturation patrols conducted 16 traffic stops.

Enforcement activity was: four arrests for OVI, one summons for driving under suspension, two summonses for no operator’s license, and two summonses for drug abuse.

Animal-cruelty case

GIRARD

The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned an appeals court decision to throw out the animal- cruelty conviction against John Giordano, 54, of Girard, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Girard Municipal Court found Giordano guilty in 2017 of animal cruelty after police reported the man forced his Rottweiler to the ground and punched it.

The dog was surrendered to the Animal Welfare League as part of Giordano’s sentence.

Giordano took his case to the 11th District Court of Appeals, which agreed that the guilty plea deal should not stand because of a procedural error that was made during his trial.

The proceedings can now be sent back to the Girard Municipal Court.

Death is accidental OD

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the Sept. 13 death of Savanna K. Erjavec, 23, of Euclid and Taylor Avenue in Girard an accidental overdose death.

Her body was found in an abandoned lot along Oak Street Southwest. Police said her body had a “major injury,” but the type of injury was not specified.

Three males from the scene were taken to the police station to be interviewed, police said.

Toxicology results indicated the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine and Oxycodone in her blood.

Her father, of Euclid, called the Warren police station Sept. 13 to report his daughter missing, saying his daughter ran from a Youngstown man’s vehicle at 1 a.m. that day at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Hamilton Street Southwest and had not been heard from since. Her body was found about two blocks away.

New technology for YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will get new advanced manufacturing technology thanks to funding approved by the state Controlling Board.

YSU got $716,699 to support area workforce development through collaboration with the Columbiana Career Center.

The purchases are funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills program.

Backing GM Lordstown

HUBBARD

Hubbard council unanimously approved a resolution to give its full support to the union and management employees of General Motors Lordstown and other companies that may be affected by recent announcements. The company will halt production of the Chevy Cruze in 2019, which could be the end of 1,600 jobs. Thousands more were lost previously when the plant eliminated two other shifts.

Creamed-chicken dinner

POLAND

Woodworth Church of the Brethren, 30 E. Western Reserve Road, will host its creamed chicken and biscuits takeout dinner from 2:30 to 6 p.m. or until sold out Thursday. Cost is $8 and the menu includes creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, a biscuit, vegetable and a homemade cookie. Drive to the back door to place an order and it will be delivered. Call 330-758-3143 or 330-501-2104 for information.

2 burglaries reported

BOARDMAN

Two burglaries were reported on Homestead Drive on Monday, according to police reports.

One victim told police that when she returned home Monday night, her house had been ransacked.

Police determined that the suspect gained entry by prying open a bedroom window.

Two antique guns, three televisions and a lock box containing $25,000 worth of jewelry were missing.

In a second incident, victims report that someone broke into their two cars parked in their open garage overnight.

Arrested in purse theft

BOARDMAN

The woman suspected of taking a woman’s purse in the Dillard’s store Friday was arrested Monday, according to police reports.

Courtney Paulin, 30, of Boardman, is charged with robbery.

The victim told police that Paulin approached her and grabbed her purse. The victim hit Paulin with her phone but wasn’t able to hold onto the purse.

An employee told police that she found the purse in the store restroom.