Animal-cruelty case

GIRARD

The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned an appeals court decision to throw out the animal- cruelty conviction against John Giordano, 54, of Girard, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Girard Municipal Court found Giordano guilty in 2017 of animal cruelty after police reported the man forced his Rottweiler to the ground and punched it.

The dog was surrendered to the Animal Welfare League as part of Giordano’s sentence.

Giordano took his case to the 11th District Court of Appeals, which agreed that the guilty plea deal should not stand because of a procedural error that was made during his trial.

The proceedings can now be sent back to the Girard Municipal Court.