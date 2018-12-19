Agenda Thursday

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Brookfield Township trustees, police officer dependency board meeting at 4 p.m., regular meeting at 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Newton Falls schools board, 6 p.m., Jr. High School, 907 Milton Blvd., Newton Falls.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Girard schol board, 4 p.m., Girard High School library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center Governing Board, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Hubbard school board, work session at 5:30, special session at 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Village of Craig Beach, building and grounds committee meeting, 7 p.m., 1538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

West Branch school board, work session at 6 p.m., board meeting at 7:30 p.m., media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church-Hill Hubbard Road.

