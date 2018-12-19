2 sobriety checkpoints

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two sobriety checkpoints Dec. 14 and 15. The first checkpoint was conducted from 10 p.m. to midnight at 4545 New Road, Austintown. The second checkpoint was conducted from 1 to 3 a.m. at 5627 Mahoning Ave., Austintown. Saturation patrols also were conducted. Task-force agencies participating in the checkpoints were Canfield, Austintown, Beaver, Boardman, Jackson, Mahoning County SO, Milton, Springfield and Struthers. A total of 449 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, 16 of which were directed into the diversion area for further investigation. The saturation patrols conducted 16 traffic stops.

Enforcement activity was: four arrests for OVI, one summons for driving under suspension, two summonses for no operator’s license, and two summonses for drug abuse.