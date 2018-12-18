YSU gets $717K manufacturing grant
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University will get new advanced manufacturing technology thanks to funding approved by the state Controlling Board.
YSU got $716,699 to support area workforce development through collaboration with the Columbiana Career Center.
The purchases are funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills program.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.