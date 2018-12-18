Help continues to pour in for fire victims

By Joe Gorman

Help continues to pour in for the family of five children who died in a fire Dec. 9 at their Parkcliffe Avenue home.

Penny Wells of the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past group said Monday that a fund the group set up to help pay for funeral expenses reached $16,000 over the weekend.

And also on tap is an $8 spaghetti dinner fundraiser today for the family from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flambleau’s Live, 2308 Market St.

Sandra Murphy, owner of the restaurant, said preparations are underway for a large crowd. There are tents on the side of the building to accommodate the participants.

She said she decided to help out because she has young relatives of her own and also because the restaurant recently won a community award. She said she felt she needed to do something because she is part of the community.

“If you’re being recognized for being part of the community, this is what you do,” Murphy said.

Murphy has a team of 45 volunteers helping out today. She said that is not surprising at all.

“What it tells me is that this is what Youngstown is,” Murphy said.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

Plans were also announced Friday for an All Star Benefit Concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the East High School Auditorium to benefit the family. Several local artists are slated to perform and all proceeds will be given to the family through Sojourn to the Past.

Also, East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will host a fish dinner fundraiser to benefit the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Cost is $8. Call Annie Hall at 330-742-4880 or 330-719-9142 with questions or for information.

Fire officials Monday said they had nothing to add on the investigation on the blaze, although they believe it was accidental.

The mother of the children, Amy Negron Acevedo, escaped and spent a couple of days last week in a Cleveland hospital recovering before she was released.