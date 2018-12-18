Youngstown City Schools piloting advanced manufacturing curriculum

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools will pilot an advanced manufacturing curriculum starting in January.

The Youngstown city district is one of three districts in the country piloting the new curriculum.

Representatives from the schools, LIFT and America Makes announced the pilot curriculum aimed at preparing students to become multiskilled technicians needed in today’s workplace.

LIFT, operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMMII), is a Detroit-based, public-private partnership committed to the development and deployment of advanced lightweight metal manufacturing technologies, and implementing education and training initiatives to better prepare the workforce today and in the future. LIFT is one of the founding institutes of Manufacturing USA, and is funded in part by the Department of Defense with management through the Office of Naval Research.