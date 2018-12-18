Tried to vandalize cop car

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a Farrell, Pa., woman after attempting to vandalize a police car early Sunday.

Police responded to a resident of Mill Creek Drive, saying that Patricia West, 32, was pounding on her door.

When police arrived, West tried to run away. Police said she attempted to pull away after being apprehended and kicked the door of the police car.

Police said she yelled racial slurs at officers and seemed to be “extremely intoxicated.”

She was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and attempted vandalism.

She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court this morning.