Tentative pact at Mathews
VIENNA
The Mathews Board of Education has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Mathews Education Association, according to a school district statement released to the press Monday.
The release said no specifics of the agreement can be discussed pending ratification.
The board is confident, however, both sides have arrived at an agreement that is in the best interest of students, staff and taxpayers, said Kate Keller, the board’s public and community relations coordinator.
