Sheriff: Corrections center inmate escapes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP)

Authorities say an inmate at a community corrections center in Ohio has escaped from a vehicle that was transporting him back to the facility after hospital treatment.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s statement says a corrections center employee was taking 33-year-old Robert Moman back to the facility in Turtlecreek Township from a hospital in Middletown when Moman escaped the vehicle at a traffic light. The escape occurred Monday, shortly after midnight.

Authorities described Moman as having blue eyes and brown hair and wearing khaki pants and a gray shirt with “CCC” printed on the back.