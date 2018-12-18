Sheriff: Corrections center inmate escapes


December 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP)

Authorities say an inmate at a community corrections center in Ohio has escaped from a vehicle that was transporting him back to the facility after hospital treatment.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s statement says a corrections center employee was taking 33-year-old Robert Moman back to the facility in Turtlecreek Township from a hospital in Middletown when Moman escaped the vehicle at a traffic light. The escape occurred Monday, shortly after midnight.

Authorities described Moman as having blue eyes and brown hair and wearing khaki pants and a gray shirt with “CCC” printed on the back.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000