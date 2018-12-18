POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Dec. 13

Menacing: A Ridgeview Lane woman said she had been threatened.

Dec. 16

Drugs: Police reported having found a bag of suspected marijuana while conducting a traffic stop on state Route 170 near Delaware Avenue.

BOARDMAN

Dec. 13

Assault: A Southern Boulevard woman alleged a male co-worker grabbed her left arm and stated he could punch her face during an argument between them at a Red Tail Hawk Drive residence.

Breaking and entering: A real-estate agent showing a vacant home in the 1100 block of Mathews Road noticed that about 80 feet of copper piping and 18 feet of galvanized pipe were missing from the basement.

Robbery: A Hartville, Ohio, woman told authorities that while in the 500 block of Boardman-Canfield Road, two men, one in his mid-30s, tried to steal her wallet and attempted to grab keys from the accuser’s pocket as she was placing her child in her van.

Theft: Police were dispatched to Mahoning County Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Eric M. Barcley, 23, of Harold Lane, Campbell, who faced a felony-theft charge, related to a shoplifting situation Sept. 30 in which two laptop computers and two wristwatches were stolen from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Assault: A South Avenue woman alleged her former boyfriend pulled her hair and choked the accuser.

Misuse of a credit card: A Trenholm Road man found five fraudulent transactions made to his debit card that totaled $338.

Theft: Officers charged Taylor J. Balentine of state Route 46, Cortland, after alleging Balentine, 29, stole a $75 pair of men’s shoes and a men’s jacket from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A manager with Hertz Rent-a-Car, 7735 Market St., reported a customer rented a 2017 Nissan Altima in mid-October but has failed to return the vehicle.

Misuse of a credit card: An Erskine Avenue man discovered his stolen credit card had been used to make four fraudulent charges that came to $274.

Theft: A woman alleged that shortly after having broken up with her boyfriend, he stole her laptop computer and iPhone while she was at a Tiffany Boulevard motel.

Dec. 14

Fraud: An official with Turning Point Residential, a counseling center at 5512 Youngstown-Poland Road, discovered eight unauthorized withdrawals had been made from the company’s payroll account with fraudulent checks.

Theft: Four shoplifters reportedly left in a dark sport utility vehicle after having stolen three motorized scooters valued at $630 from Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Two Youngstown boys, 14 and 15, were accused of stealing a $106 cellphone from Walmart.

Trespassing: An Annawan Lane man reportedly captured on a home-surveillance camera a man suspiciously looking into his vehicles.

Theft: A man reportedly stole from Walmart a 43-inch TV valued at $328.

Criminal damaging/recovered property: A Maple Drive woman reported her car’s passenger-side window had been smashed. In addition, a neighbor said she found in her back yard a purse that had been stolen from the woman.

Robbery: A Campbell woman told police that while in a Southern Park Mall store, another woman forcibly pulled the accuser’s purse from her arm before a worker with a nearby business reported seeing a suspicious woman placing perhaps the same purse in a trash can.

Theft: A 10-year-old township girl faced two theft charges after a teacher with Boardman Center Intermediate School on Market Street discovered her cellphone had been removed from her desk. When confronted, the girl admitted having stolen a second cellphone, a police report stated.

Assault: A Boardman High School student was reportedly seen on surveillance footage striking another student with his hand during an altercation. The investigation was continuing.

Criminal damaging: Someone in the 1300 block of Doral Drive kicked and dented a vehicle’s passenger-side door and did an estimated $500 in damage.

Theft: A man reportedly took $30 worth of food from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave., then fled on foot into a nearby mobile-home park.

Fraud: A Windermere, Fla., man found out his credit-card number had been used without authorization to order five laptop computers from a Market Street electronics store.

Theft: Martyn P. Ross, 53, was charged after police alleged Ross, of Carousel Woods Drive, New Middletown, intentionally failed to self-scan $109 worth of groceries while in Walmart.

Trespassing: Officers arrested Michael C. Mele, 31, of Sixth Street, Campbell, on a criminal-trespassing charge after a Walmart official alleged Mele was in the store in violation of a Sept. 10, 2017, warning to stay off the property.

Theft: Jeffrey T. Benko of Pearson Circle, Boardman, was charged with theft and abusing a harmful intoxicant, a first-degree misdemeanor, after $15 worth of items was stolen from Walmart. Also, an officer saw Benko, 50, on sidewalk outside of the business inhaling from an aerosol can, a report indicated.

Felonious assault: While dealing with a fight at an Applecrest Court apartment, authorities charged Nolan R. Alexander, 27, of Applecrest, Boardman, with two counts of domestic violence and one of felonious assault after his mother alleged he shoved her to the ground, and Alexander’s father alleged he struck his face with a candle as the victim intervened, which resulted in profuse bleeding and a trip to the hospital.

Dec. 15

Arrest: A traffic stop near U.S. Route 224 led to Robert T. Bricker’s arrest on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Bricker, 23, of Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown, registered a 0.151 blood-alcohol content, nearly twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report said.

Aggravated menacing: A Boardman man alleged a neighbor in his mid-30s threatened to shoot him in the face before leaving the area in a vehicle, though the neighbor did not show a firearm.

Citation: A traffic stop near Erie Street resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Dion M. Williams Sr., 48, of Middle Drive, Liberty, with having a bag containing 14 grams of suspected marijuana.

Arrest: After pulling her over on Market Street, officers took into custody Victoria M. Lewis, 25, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant charging her with violating a court order.

Assault: Officers received a report that a 16-year-old girl had been hit and pushed down roughly five steps at a township apartment building.

Criminal damaging: A Tara Drive woman said someone knocked down or ran over her garbage can.

Theft: Two women in their mid-20s reportedly took $320 worth of property that included children’s clothing from Carter’s, a clothing and apparel store at 389 Boardman-Poland Road, before fleeing in their car.

Theft: Alexander M. Barber, 28, faced a charge after authorities alleged Barber, of Romaine Avenue, Boardman, stole 35 articles of children’s clothing valued at $809 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A 17-year-old township boy was accused of stealing a $22 tube of anti-oxidant cream from the JCPenney store.

Theft: Dallas J.M. Sharer, 20, and Michael T. Landrum, 40, both of McCoy Avenue, East Liverpool, were charged in the theft of a $100 pair of silver earrings from Kohl’s.

Dec. 16

Burglary: A man alleged his former girlfriend forcibly entered his Meadowbrook Avenue residence, damaging a screen and a door.

Burglary/felonious assault: Police at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital interviewed an Applewood Boulevard woman who alleged her boyfriend had forced his way into her home, where he pushed her to the ground, then punched the accuser’s face and head four or five times, causing her to lose consciousness.

Theft: A Grover Drive woman noticed several gift cards worth a total of $600 had been removed from her car.

Theft: Two women in their mid-20s reportedly stole $60 worth of items, including a pair product, from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Felonious assault: Mahoning County deputy sheriffs arrested Brandon T. Gee, 25, of Richeyville, Pa., at a Boardman-Canfield Road gas station on a felonious-assault charge, and police at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital took custody of Eugene B. Leedy Jr., 59, of Devonshire Drive, Boardman, who was charged with domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident at the home in which Leedy reportedly admitted having sprayed his girlfriend’s face with a water bottle during an argument, causing her to fall, and when Gee arrived and allegedly punched a man multiple times in the face, causing excessive bleeding and a possible broken nose.

Trespassing: A Canfield woman saw that contents from her car’s glove compartment had been strewn about while she was visiting a home in the 3900 block of Windsor Road.

Theft: A West Midlothian Boulevard man discovered a metal lanyard missing from his vehicle.

Theft: Dashawn L. Hayden of East Boston Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after officers alleged Hayden, 42, stole four cellphones from Walmart, costing the big-box store $656.

Theft/drugs: Authorities charged Darius W.D. Hargrove, 25, of Buckeye Court, Youngstown, with theft and resisting arrest after $156 worth of merchandise, including a 32-inch TV, was stolen from Walmart. During a traffic stop a short time later near Route 224 and Interstate 680, Hargrove was found with suspected marijuana; he also pulled from officers in an effort to evade arrest, a report showed.

Theft: Aubri K. McKitrick, 29, of West South Range Road, North Lima, was charged with taking about $144 worth of property from Walmart.

Dec. 17

Recovered property: Youngstown police found a 2008 Toyota Camry that a Maple Drive woman had reported stolen.