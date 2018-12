Various media sites are reporting that actor/director Penny Marshall is dead at 75.

Marshall was known for her role on the 1970s sitcom "Laverne and Shirley," which followed her recurring role on "The Odd Couple."

Later in her career she directed the film hit "Big" and "A League of Their Own," both starring Tom Hanks.

