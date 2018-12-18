Officer posts message to teen ticketed for speeding


December 18, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP)

A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The officer wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he didn’t feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash.

The officer says the reckless teen driver “seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision.”

The officer posted a photo of the ticket.

