Neighbors of Poland's group homes blast portrayal

POLAND

Neighbors of the group homes in Poland Village showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to defend their community and voice support for a controversial piece of legislation being considered by council.

The ordinance would limit the concentration of group homes in Poland Village by forbidding the establishment of a group home within 500 feet of another.

Thus far, neighbors’ voices have been largely absent from the public conversation.

Terry Feichtenbiner, a resident of Diana Drive, regularly walks his dog in the neighborhood and described the increased traffic caused by the group homes.



“At at least one of the group homes I see two vehicles regularly that come and go at a rapid pace ... I spend a lot more time walking around Diana Drive than the [police] chief does,” said Feichtenbiner.

Robert Gardner, a resident of Nesbitt Street, said he sought the advice of his friend, a retired real estate agent, regarding the homes’ effect on property values.

He told Gardner that “a saturation of enterprises in your neighborhood” would deter prospective buyers.

“I would urge council to pass this. It is a compromise. That’s what it is. It is not prejudicial against folks that have a disability,” said Feichtenbiner.

Gardner added that the depiction of his neighborhood does not reflect his experience living in Poland Village.

“I sat in on the Dec. 4 meeting ... I left that meeting very upset at the way we were being portrayed."

