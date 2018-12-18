Mill Creek MetroParks, AFSCME reach three-year deal

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks commissioners approved a three-year contract Monday with the union that represents the park’s operations staff.

The contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 288 includes yearly wage increases of 2 percent in 2019 and 2020 and 1 percent in 2021.

For 2019, union members’ wages range from $16.31 for a beginning maintenance person to $21.97 for a skilled maintenance person at the highest rate.

Although the contract is not effective until April 1, 2019, employees will begin receiving their increased wages starting Jan. 1.

“I think the negotiators did a great job on that contract. Reading over it, it looks very fair to both sides,” said parks commissioner Thomas Frost.

Human-resources director Megan Millich said that the process took less than a month.

“It was approved unanimously by the union ... negotiations were relatively easy,” Millich said.