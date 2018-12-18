Man to enter guilty plea

WARREN

Sean Clemens, who admitted to investigators that he killed his neighbor, Jane Larue Brown, April 24, 2017, in her Church Hill-Hubbard Road home in Liberty, will apparently enter a guilty plea this Friday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

It is not known to what charges he will plead guilty.

Clemens, 34, told a detective, “I just ruined my life all over some [expletive] Xanax,” The Vindicator learned in a hearing earlier this year.

Clemens said he took 10 Xanax pills the night before the killing. Larue Brown was 84.

If Clemens goes to trial and is convicted of aggravated murder and certain specifications, he could get the death penalty.

Chris Becker and Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutors, said they cannot comment on the case until after the 9 a.m. hearing in common pleas court.

DeWine’s nominee is a Struthers native

COLUMBUS

Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has nominated Sherry Creed Maxfield, a Struthers native, to serve as his director of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Maxfield has served as chief counsel for the state attorney general’s office under DeWine for the past eight years. She’s worked for the AG’s office since 1984 and during her time with the office has been the assistant chief of the court of claims section, the chief of the executive agencies section, chief of the health and human services section, and as first assistant attorney general.

She is the daughter of the late Thomas J. Creed, former mayor of Struthers, and Marion Creed, longtime board member of CASTLO.

Her nomination needs to be confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

Liberty changes policy on open enrollment

LIBERTY

The Liberty school board approved a resolution to allow students to open enroll into the school district throughout the school year instead of within a certain period of time.

Superintendent Joseph Nohra said at Monday’s board meeting the board wanted to ensure that families who move out of the school district can keep their students enrolled.

School students will be selling homemade Leopard blankets for $25 each to raise money for a Washington, D.C., field trip. Those who wish to purchase one can contact the school to place an order. Any blankets that are not sold will be donated to a nursing home.

Charges pending

WARREN

Charges are pending in a brawl at the Sunoco gas station, 805 W. Market St., at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A police report mentions only female combatants. Police said they used pepper spray to disperse the fighters, which numbered at least eight.

One woman, 33, of Fourth Street Southwest, faces charges of felonious assault, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct, but those charges are not yet on file in Warren Municipal court.

She had to be restrained by police at St. Joseph Warren Hospital and is accused of damaging several cabinet doors in an ambulance, police said.

Police said they charged two other women with disorderly conduct. Kelly D. Daniels, 33, of Northwest Boulevard Northwest, pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court, and bond of $1,500 was set.

No information in records was available on the other woman.

Komar celebrates merger anniversary

CANFIELD

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its merger.

In December 2016, Anchor Plumbing and Komar Plumbing merged to form Komar Anchor.

Komar Plumbing had been in business for 52 years before its owner retired.

The company reports its sales have “significantly increased” since the merger, and its workforce, geographic reach and offered services also have expanded.

Gas prices fall 8 cents

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are eight cents cheaper this week at $2.053 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Pump prices are cheaper on the week for all Great Lakes and Central states. This week’s declines wiped out any increases from the previous week in Ohio (down 12 cents) landing it at the top of the list of the states with the largest weekly decreases in the country.

The average price in Youngstown on Monday was $2.039 per gallon.

Tried to vandalize cop car

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a Farrell, Pa., woman after attempting to vandalize a police car early Sunday.

Police responded to a resident of Mill Creek Drive, saying that Patricia West, 32, was pounding on her door.

When police arrived, West tried to run away. Police said she attempted to pull away after being apprehended and kicked the door of the police car.

Police said she yelled racial slurs at officers and seemed to be “extremely intoxicated.”

She was taken to the Mahoning County jail on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and attempted vandalism.

She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court this morning.

Champion schools chief will retire in August

CHAMPION

The Champion school board Monday night learned schools Superintendent Pamela Hood will retire at the end of her contract Aug. 1. Hood had served in the school district for more than 25 years.

The board has contracted with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center to post the position regionally and to coordinate gathering the candidates.

The board’s goal is to have interviewed and selected a new superintendent in early March, according to a news release.

Tentative pact at Mathews

VIENNA

The Mathews Board of Education has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Mathews Education Association, according to a school district statement released to the press Monday.

The release said no specifics of the agreement can be discussed pending ratification.

The board is confident, however, both sides have arrived at an agreement that is in the best interest of students, staff and taxpayers, said Kate Keller, the board’s public and community relations coordinator.

Domestic-violence case

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested two men who were in a domestic-violence incident early Saturday.

Brandon Gee, 25, of Richeyville, Pa., told police he assaulted his mother’s boyfriend, Eugene Leedy, 59, of Devonshire Drive, after learning Leedy assaulted his mother.

His mother sent him photos of her injuries after she said Leedy punched her in the face, Gee told police. Leedy and the victim were arguing about Leedy wanting to visit the grave of his deceased ex-wife.

Gee faces a felonious-assault charge and has a hearing today in Mahoning County Area Court.

Leedy faces a domestic-violence charge. He was treated at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for a fractured nose and other abrasions. He was released from the Mahoning County jail after posting bond. He also has a court hearing this morning.

State patrol opens canine-training facility

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP)

The State Highway Patrol has opened its statewide training facility for police dogs used by the patrol and other law-enforcement agencies in Ohio.

The $1.4 million facility formally opened Monday in Marysville in central Ohio. The site feature classrooms, offices, dorms, kennels and a training building. It will be used to train new dogs and handlers for the patrol and other departments, as well as for required ongoing training.

The patrol has trained 43 dogs since its training program started in 2015, including 31 for the patrol and 12 for other agencies. Officials say the facility in Marysville was funded by appropriations in the Ohio Department of Public Safety capital budget

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says the facility is the first of its kind in the Midwest.

Judge: Solve dispute over pal to Koko, the sign-language gorilla

CINCINNATI (AP)

A judge has ordered the Cincinnati Zoo and a conservatory to resolve a custody dispute over a gorilla loaned as a companion to the late Koko, who was famous for mastering sign language.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg recommended out-of-court mediation Monday, writing that the zoo and The Gorilla Foundation appear to value what’s best for the 37-year-old silverback gorilla named Ndume.

The organizations have until Thursday to submit a joint proposal.

The zoo sued in October for Ndume’s return. The gorilla was loaned to the California-based foundation in 1991 under a contract revised to guarantee his transfer after Koko’s death.

Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment. The foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk.

Officer posts message to teen ticketed for speeding

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP)

A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The officer wrote on Facebook on Sunday that he didn’t feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash.

The officer says the reckless teen driver “seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision.”

The officer posted a photo of the ticket.

Sheriff: Corrections center inmate escapes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP)

Authorities say an inmate at a community corrections center in Ohio has escaped from a vehicle that was transporting him back to the facility after hospital treatment.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s statement says a corrections center employee was taking 33-year-old Robert Moman back to the facility in Turtlecreek Township from a hospital in Middletown when Moman escaped the vehicle at a traffic light. The escape occurred Monday, shortly after midnight.

Authorities described Moman as having blue eyes and brown hair and wearing khaki pants and a gray shirt with “CCC” printed on the back.

Floodwall mural remembers 1967 Ohio River bridge collapse

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP)

A mural has been painted on an Ohio River community’s floodwall in West Virginia in remembrance of a highway bridge collapse that killed 46 people.

News outlets report Jesse Corlis painted the mural in Point Pleasant depicting where the Silver Bridge crossed the Ohio River along U.S. Route 35. The bridge fell into the frigid river Dec. 15, 1967.

The mural shows two cars passing over the bridge with a sunset backdrop and 46 geese flying over the river. It took Corlis 200 hours to paint the mural.

The bridge’s collapse set into motion congressional hearings that led to the first national bridge inspection program.