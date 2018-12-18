Trustees discuss delinquent property taxes, water at trustee meeting

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Trustee Jodi Stoyak announced at the trustees’ meeting that Gary Newbrough, Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer, contacted the county commissioners and requested they meet with Girard Mayor James Melfi to discuss the viability of the county buying out part of the city’s water system.

The county is interested in purchasing a portion of the system and supplying water to township residents at perhaps a lower rate.

Stoyak said Monday night she hopes the water contract between Girard and Liberty can be amended before it expires in 2020 “to make our cost for water fair and equitable.”

If all else fails, Stoyak said the last option would be considering establishing the township’s own water system within the bounds of Ohio law if it’s feasible.

County Treasurer Sam Lamancusa stopped by the meeting to report on the amount of delinquent property taxes collected from October 2017 to August 2018.

The township collected about $4,857,000 and the schools collected about $9,805,500 from back taxes in that period, which is about average for the township, he said.

“Liberty has a very good zoning program, which helps stop delinquency,” Lamancusa said.

The board unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a planning grant from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments to increase the safety and accessibility for pedestrians along Belmont Avenue, from Giant Eagle to East Liberty Street.

The grant would require a 10 percent local share, said Trustee Arnie Clebone.

The board also unanimously approved a resolution urging state, federal and local leaders and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to continue to support General Motors in Lordstown after the company announced it will halt production in March.