Liberty changes policy on open enrollment

LIBERTY

The Liberty school board approved a resolution to allow students to open enroll into the school district throughout the school year instead of within a certain period of time.

Superintendent Joseph Nohra said at Monday’s board meeting the board wanted to ensure that families who move out of the school district can keep their students enrolled.

School students will be selling homemade Leopard blankets for $25 each to raise money for a Washington, D.C., field trip. Those who wish to purchase one can contact the school to place an order. Any blankets that are not sold will be donated to a nursing home.