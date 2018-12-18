Lettuce recall

SALEM

Giant Eagle is recalling red and green lettuce produced by Adam Bros. Farming Inc. due to concerns over potential E. coli contamination. The only Giant Eagle location impacted by the recall in Northeast Ohio is the Salem Giant Eagle, 2401 E. State St.

There have been no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers associated with the recall. Anyone who has purchased the products should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle.

2 Schwebel’s to close

AUSTINTOWN

Schwebel’s Baking Co. will close two of its outlet bakeries in January. The Austintown bakery, at 3800 Mahoning Ave., will close Jan. 25. The Warren bakery, at 1158 E. Market St., will close Jan. 19.

Google plans $1B expansion in NY

NEW YORK

Google announced Monday it will spend more than $1 billion to build a new office complex in New York City that will allow the internet search giant to double the number of people it employs there.

It is the tech industry’s latest major expansion beyond the Seattle-San Francisco Bay corridor. It follows recent steps by Amazon and Apple to set up large operations outside their home turf.

Tech companies are “coming to the realization that the Bay Area, which has traditionally been the major center of tech activity in the U.S., is getting expensive and crowded,” said Andrew Bartels, principal analyst at Forrester Research.

Trump plans to create unified US Space Command

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order before the end of the year creating a U.S. Space Command as a major military command.

Vice President Mike Pence will make the announcement today at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., two U.S. officials said, and Trump could sign the order as soon as today.

The move is separate from Trump’s goal of creating a “Space Force” as an independent armed service branch, but could be a step in that direction.

Poacher ordered to watch ‘Bambi’

OZARKS, Mo.

A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence in a scheme to illegally kill hundreds of deer.

David Berry Jr. was ordered to watch the Disney classic at least once a month during his yearlong jail sentence in what conservation agents have called one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

“The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste,” said Don Trotter, the prosecuting attorney in Lawrence County.

Berry, his father, two brothers and another man who helped them had their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges revoked temporarily or permanently. The men have paid a combined $51,000 in fines and court costs – but the judge ordered a special addition to Berry’s sentence for illegally taking wildlife.

Staff/wire reports