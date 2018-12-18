Komar celebrates merger anniversary

CANFIELD

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its merger.

In December 2016, Anchor Plumbing and Komar Plumbing merged to form Komar Anchor.

Komar Plumbing had been in business for 52 years before its owner retired.

The company reports its sales have “significantly increased” since the merger, and its workforce, geographic reach and offered services also have expanded.