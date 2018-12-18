The Help Network Survivors of Suicide meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Cathy Grizinski, Help Network associate director, says it can be healing for those dealing with the loss of a loved one during the holidays to recognize that person.

For those who lost a loved one from suicide, there will be a candlelight ceremony during the Help Network’s Survivors of Suicide monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road. Anyone grieving that kind of loss is welcomed.

Group members meet on the third Wednesday of every month to support one another, but the candlelight ceremony is a special way the support group pays tribute to loved ones during the holiday season.

“People talk about their grief, share how they have been surviving,” Grizinski said. “That way, nobody feels they are alone in dealing with this grief.”

Hope Haney, director of the Mahoning Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said, “There is so much out there about how wonderful the holidays should be, how warm and glowing, but the reality is usually a little different.”

She suggests people who are grieving stay busy with relaxing activities.

“A lot of times, I tell people to adjust their expectations and also weigh what’s going on with you. For example, maybe you don’t have to go that party: Skip that invitation if you know it’s going to be too stressful,” she said.

Mindy Cardelein, professional clinical counselor for Advanced Counseling Solutions, recommends talking about the good memories you had with the loved one and creating new traditions.

“Holidays are hard, and a lot of times we feel pressure to be happy ... but recognize that it’s OK to feel sad and grieve,” she said.

Some people feel there is a stigma associated with talking about a loved one who has died around the holidays, but Cardelein said indulging in music or movies they loved or doing activities they enjoyed can be healing.

Spending time helping others can also provide a boost in spirits, she said.

“This time of year, there’s a lot of volunteering opportunities,” she said. “You can help out at a homeless shelter or an animal shelter or something that makes you comfortable. Then you are taking the time to focus on something else and helping other people; you don’t feel as terrible.”