Gas prices fall 8 cents

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are eight cents cheaper this week at $2.053 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Pump prices are cheaper on the week for all Great Lakes and Central states. This week’s declines wiped out any increases from the previous week in Ohio (down 12 cents) landing it at the top of the list of the states with the largest weekly decreases in the country.

The average price in Youngstown on Monday was $2.039 per gallon.