Ex-judge back in court in theft case

YOUNGSTOWN — Suspended Mahoning County Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo is in probate court today on “quasi-criminal” proceedings relating to her alleged theft of more than $300,000 from the estate of her deceased client.

Attorneys presented opening statements in the case, which charges Vettori-Caraballo and other co-defendants including for her husband Ismael Caraballo, associate Cynthia Henry and another person who allegedly took money from the client’s home, Theodore Stalnacker, with concealing assets from the estates of two of her clients.

The first witness, FBI special agent Deane Hassman who investigated Vettori-Caraballo’s administration of those estates, took the stand before noon Tuesday.

Vettori-Caraballo and her husband pleaded not guilty last month in federal court to stealing from the estate and then lying about it on their tax return.