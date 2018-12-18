Domestic-violence case

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested two men who were in a domestic-violence incident early Saturday.

Brandon Gee, 25, of Richeyville, Pa., told police he assaulted his mother’s boyfriend, Eugene Leedy, 59, of Devonshire Drive, after learning Leedy assaulted his mother.

His mother sent him photos of her injuries after she said Leedy punched her in the face, Gee told police. Leedy and the victim were arguing about Leedy wanting to visit the grave of his deceased ex-wife.

Gee faces a felonious-assault charge and has a hearing today in Mahoning County Area Court.

Leedy faces a domestic-violence charge. He was treated at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for a fractured nose and other abrasions. He was released from the Mahoning County jail after posting bond. He also has a court hearing this morning.