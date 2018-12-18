Comey: House Republicans are ‘shameful’

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Former FBI Director James Comey had harsh words for House Republicans on Monday, saying their silence in response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Justice Department is “shameful.”

Comey said Republicans “have to have the courage to stand up and speak the truth, not be cowed by mean tweets or fear of their base.”

He was on Capitol Hill for a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans argue department officials conspired against Trump as they started an investigation into his ties to Russia and cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in a separate probe of her email use. Democrats have called the GOP investigation “nonsense.”