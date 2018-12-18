Clarett buys Oak Hill Avenue office building

YOUNGSTOWN — Maurice Clarett announced today that he has purchased the property at 420 Oak Hill Ave. from Youngstown Ohio PSC, LLC.

The office building, which has nearly 30,000 square feet, was purchased for $150,000.

“Youngstown has given me so many things in my life,” Clarett said. “I’m committed to doing what I can to give back to this city and this community while helping to rebuild lives and strengthen our community. I hope to be able to announce future plans for this space in the coming months.”

In 2016, Clarett founded The Red Zone, a behavioral health agency that provides mental health, recovery and school-based social services to both adults and children. The Red Zone has offices in both Youngstown and Columbus and employs nearly 100 people.

Recently, the Youngstown school district issued a report showing that nearly 300 students who participated in programs with The Red Zone saw their GPA increase by an average of 16.5 percent. The Red Zone is headquartered less than two blocks from the Oak Hill building.

While the Oak Hill building will be renovated, final plans for what will eventually occupy the space have not been finalized.