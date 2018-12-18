Charges pending

WARREN

Charges are pending in a brawl at the Sunoco gas station, 805 W. Market St., at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A police report mentions only female combatants. Police said they used pepper spray to disperse the fighters, which numbered at least eight.

One woman, 33, of Fourth Street Southwest, faces charges of felonious assault, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct, but those charges are not yet on file in Warren Municipal court.

She had to be restrained by police at St. Joseph Warren Hospital and is accused of damaging several cabinet doors in an ambulance, police said.

Police said they charged two other women with disorderly conduct. Kelly D. Daniels, 33, of Northwest Boulevard Northwest, pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court, and bond of $1,500 was set.

No information in records was available on the other woman.