Champion superintendent to retire after 25 years


December 18, 2018 at 11:18a.m.

CHAMPION — Superintendent Pamela Hood will retire at the end of her current contract Aug. 1 after more than 25 years as superintendent.

The Board of Education has developed a plan to begin a search for a replacement, according to a press release from James Scher, school board president.

The board has contracted with the Trumbull County Educational Service Center to post the position regionally and to coordinate the gathering of candidates. The position will be posted immediately, and the board hopes to have selected the next superintendent by early March.

